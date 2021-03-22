Advertisement

Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
A storage building caught fire Saturday night causing extensive damage to multiple storage units.
Sherman storage unit fire ruled accidental, damage totaling around $50,000
Storybook Ranch attraction moving to Grayson county. What owners are fundraising to relocate.
Old western town at Storybook Ranch moving to Grayson county
A 224 acre property is now surrounded by concrete plants in Gunter, TX
Gunter family living between concrete plants, water flooding into their property
An Ardmore woman was attacked by a dog Sunday afternoon leaving her with bite marks up and down...
Ardmore woman taken to hospital after a dog attack Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Focusing on celebrating women who redefine success, HER Story is a targeted approach to...
News 12 launches partnership with nonprofit aimed at preventing violence
Now she has a new furry friend, all thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
Bennington girl gets new puppy after her dog died to save her life
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket