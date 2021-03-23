Bennington girl gets new puppy after her dog died to save her life

BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - Last Saturday, a 7-year-old Bennington girl was attacked by a pack of dogs and her own dog died to save her life.

Now she has a new furry friend, Bella, all thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

A story with a happy ending, but it came with a cost.

Ali Rocha’s recovering from getting attacked by dogs last Saturday in her own front yard.

She had to go to the hospital to get stitches all over her body.

The biggest loss was her dog Balto.

Balto had been by her side since birth until the end.

He bit one of the dogs and ran them off to protect her, but they killed him.

“She’s been really lost without Balto,” said Ali’s mom Ashleia Rocha.

News 12 aired the story last week and Tyler Ferguson reached out.

He lives in Mount Vernon and his dog just had a litter of puppies.

“Then I seen the story on her and I just kind of felt like I had to,” Ferguson said.

He wanted to give Ali one for free.

“I wanted to scream,” Ali said.

Sunday afternoon, Ferguson and his girlfriend drove two hours to Bennington to bring Bella to her new home.

“You have to look at it from a child’s perspective. If that was me and that was my dog, I’d want someone to do the same,” Ferguson said.

He says it’s clear Ali is the perfect “human” for Bella.

“It was cool to see. I’d do it again just to see her reaction,” Ferguson said.

Ashleia said Ali’s still traumatized from the attack, but is doing better.

She said Bella is a blessing and helps to fill the void Balto left behind.

“And she’ll be able to grow with Bella like she did with Balto,” Ashleia said.

It’s a happily ever after for both.

For Ali, it means a new companion, and Bella, a forever home.

“I love her,” Ali said.

“So thankful for that. I mean he brought a smile back to my daughter’s face,” Ashleia said.

If you’d like to help, a friend of Ashleia set up this Go Fund Me to help her with medical costs.

