Ada pastor murdered

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church was shot dead in his Ada home early Monday morning.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, just after 1 a.m., 9-1-1 received a call and when police officers responded to the 1400 block of Northcrest in Ada they found 50-year-old David Charles Evans severely wounded. Paramedics also responded and Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they’re handling Evans’ case as a homicide, even calling it a murder. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

On Monday, 60 members of his church gathered for a prayer service at the church a where he served as the pastor for five years.

Oklahoma Freewill Baptist Church’s Executive Director Mike Wade says Evans was a driven pastor who would do anything he could for his ministry and the church.

“He was always a very outgoing guy,” Wade said. “He always had a smile on his face, always looking out for the needs of others.”

Wade said they church community is still in shock and still trying to process who could be responsible for his death.

Evans leaves behind a wife and three grown children.

Anybody with any information on who might harm Evans or anyone who saw or heard anything, should contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

