Gunter assistant Wylie named Blue Ridge head coach

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(KXII) - The Blue Ridge Tigers have hired Gunter offensive coordinator Tim Wylie as their next head coach.

Wylie helped lead Gunter to the state championship in 2019. Gunter also reached the state finals with Wylie in 2017, and the state semifinals in 2018 and 2020.

Wylie replaces Mark Chester as the Blue Ridge head coach. Chester left to become the offensive coordinator at Gregory-Portland, near his hometown.

