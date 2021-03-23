Harmony Free Will Baptist Church mourns loss of Pastor Dave Evans

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Members of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church are heartbroken and shocked after their pastor, David Evans was shot around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Church member Alisa Mabry said Brother Dave was passionate and devoted to serving others.

“He would give anyone the shirt off his back if he thought it would help them,” Mabry said.

David Evans had served Harmony Baptist for over five years.

“We would do Facebook lives and church services and stuff, and there would be people even in Michigan that would be watching the services,” Mabry said.

The church is trying to figure out why someone would do this to their beloved pastor.

“If i had to guess, and this may be way off base, knowing Pastor Dave, he was helping someone cause like I said, that was his passion,” Mabry said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.

OSBI said a 911 call was made just after one Monday morning. When officers arrived to Evans’ home on Northcrest Drive, they found him shot and severely wounded. The 50 year old died at the scene.

OSBI public information officer Brook Arbeitman encourages anyone with any information to call them at (405) 848-6724.

“Our agents are still full on investigative mode, tracking down anyone they possibly can, talking to everybody they possibly can to try to figure out what happened to this pastor,” Arbeitman said.

Evans leaves behind a wife and three grown children.

“He was such a loved pastor, and he had a lot to give still,” Mabry said. “So that’s going to be missed in the future, the things he could have done for other people.”

Harmony Baptist Church organized a meal train to serve the family of the man who served their church so well.

