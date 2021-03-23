Advertisement

New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.
Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.(Source: CADBURYUSA, HERSHEY'S, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storybook Ranch attraction moving to Grayson county. What owners are fundraising to relocate.
Old western town at Storybook Ranch moving to Grayson county
Pastor Dave Evans
Ada pastor murdered
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
A 224 acre property is now surrounded by concrete plants in Gunter, TX
Gunter family living between concrete plants, water flooding into their property
One person was killed in a rollover crash in Paris Monday morning.
One dead in Paris crash

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Look for Mars close to the Pleiades in the first couple of weeks of March. Then wake up early...
March 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington,...
Schumer vows Senate vote on background checks after latest shooting