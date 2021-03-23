Advertisement

Rain Creeps Back into the Forecast

Thunderstorms, heavy rain possible Late Wednesday and thru Thursday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One low pressure system is moving out, another one is moving in, our Tuesday maps showed a rather dramatic satellite presentation of these two systems. The next one begins to fire up the rain machine Wednesday night.

Temperatures topped out in the 60s today, very pleasant, and they will fall into the low 40s tonight under clear skies with diminishing winds.

Our Futurecast shows rain moving in tomorrow night/Thursday morning before ending Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts may vary quite a bit – the heaviest rain is definitely expected in the east.

SPC has issued an outlook that shows just a marginal risk of severe tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Lows tonight will run in the 40s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s with some 60s north.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 20% Showers late afternoon

Wednesday night: 40% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 60% Storms, mainly morning

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

