Texas and Oklahoma expanding vaccine eligibility to any adults

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Both Texas and Oklahoma state health departments are expanding vaccine eligibility to any adults.

Starting Monday, anyone who wants to get a vaccine in those states will be able to register.

This means people 18 years old and older can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and anyone 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine.

In Texas, they’re directing providers to prioritize people 80 year or older and those at severe risk, even if they don’t have an appointment.

“The more people the better, get that herd immunity out there. Get everybody to have it,” said Victoria Dryden, a hospice nurse who got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“I think that if people want to get it, they should be able to get it,” said Benny Ross, who also got his first vaccine dose.

And soon in Texas and Oklahoma, they can.

Dryden said she waited until now so others could get it first.

“Like I’m a front line worker, so I’m around patients. But there’s other people that, Walmart workers. I mean bless their hearts, they’re being around everybody. They need to have the option to get it,” Dryden said.

Nearly 33,000 doses have been administered in Grayson County.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the waiting list stands at roughly 2,000 people and continues to decrease with many getting shots at places like pharmacies, primary care doctors and hospitals.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen more supplies coming in,” Magers said.

Between now and Monday, certain rules for eligibility will still apply in Texas and Oklahoma, but those rules are flexible.

Clinics and health agencies have to administer the doses within seven to 10 days of getting them, and they don’t want them to go to waste.

So even now if someone doesn’t fall into those categories, they could still get it if they’re on the list and there’s some extra.

“So it’s a good thing and especially as many lives as it would save. That’s huge. It’s a small price to pay,” Ross said.

“I was impressed with how nice the health department was and how fast they were. There are actually pretty wonderful people in there and they tried really hard,” Dryden said.

You can register for a vaccine in Texas here and for Oklahoma, here.

Here is a link to register in Grayson County.

