Biden urges Congress to pass assault weapon bans and tighter background check laws

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday after Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

In his remarks, Biden urged Congress to ban assault weapons and pass laws to close loopholes in background checks.

“We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country, once again,” Biden said. “I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was a law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.”

Steven Harris at Jerry’s Gun Shop in Ardmore said he’s not surprised Biden called for a ban on assault rifles.

“When a tragedy such as that happens, they use that as a tool to promote their gun control efforts,” Harris said. “In reality it’s not the gun’s fault it’s the peoples’ fault.”

Biden also asked for more laws surrounding background checks.

“We can close the loopholes in our background check system, including the Charleston loophole,” Biden said. “That’s one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence. The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again. The United States Senate, I hope some are listening, should immediately pass the two house past bills that close loopholes in the background check system.”

But Harris said the laws in place just need to be followed.

“Currently there are enough laws on the books that if they chose to enforce the ones they have, there’s really no need for new ones,” Harris said.

Harris said for Southern Oklahomans, firearms are a way of life.

“Generally people in Southern Oklahoma, I would venture to guess that 80-90% of households have a firearm in their home,” Harris said. “I mean you’re brought up, you get a 22 when you’re a little kid and you just go from there. And that’s how we bring our children up and it’s something we hold dear.”

