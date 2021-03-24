Advertisement

Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man’s body was recovered from a Lake Texoma marina Wednesday morning.

Texas Game Wardens said a white man in his early sixties was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and found this morning near the boat houses at Eisenhower Yacht Club.

Wardens said they do not suspect foul play, but an autopsy will be performed.

The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Dave Evans
Ada pastor murdered
Storybook Ranch attraction moving to Grayson county. What owners are fundraising to relocate.
Old western town at Storybook Ranch moving to Grayson county
Charlie William Bachmann faces a felony charge for trafficking in illegal drugs
Former Durant dentist charged with distributing over 25 pounds of marijuana
Members of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church are heartbroken and shocked after their pastor,...
Ada church mourns pastor’s murder as killer remains at large

Latest News

Grayson County jail to resume visitation
Grayson County jail reinstates in-person visitations
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing
A Bryan County man has been brought back to Durant, after he fled town to Florida on child rape...
Durant doctor helps deputies arrest man in Florida
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday after Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder,...
Biden urges Congress to pass assault weapon bans and tighter background check laws
Charlie Bachmann's involvement in the medical marijuana industry and how police caught him.
Police catch former Durant dentist selling marijuana on black market