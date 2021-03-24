Former Durant dentist charged with distributing over 25 pounds of marijuana
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Charlie William Bachmann of Durant faces a felony charge for trafficking illegal drugs. He was charged Monday.
Bachmann is a former dentist who also acted as head of the dentistry program for The Choctaw Nation. He is now part owner of S and B Cannabis LLC in Durant.
The investigation began in February after narcotic detectives received information that Bachmann had been selling medical marijuana on the black market to an out-of-state drug trafficking organization.
Bachmann is currently out on bond.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.