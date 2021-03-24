Jake’s Place in Sherman one step closer to liquor license

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Jake’s Place, a food truck park and bar in Sherman just passed their first hurdle to getting a liquor license and possibly transforming their business.

After being open for the past four months owner Barry Reed was hearing the complaints from customers who couldn’t order hard alcohol. Instead, having to revert to the beer and wine on hand.

But this week the Sherman Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved Reed’s request for a liquor license to go before the city council.

“The patio is now opened up, we opened up in October and we had hundreds of hundreds of people out there,” Reed said. “Now having a different license the patio is just going to blow up.”

Reed’s mixed beverage permit request goes before the city council on April 5 and if approved, it then goes to the state.

A mixed beverage permit costs $6,602 through the state and if approved by the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission it could take between two and four weeks for Jake’s Place to receive it.

But for Sheila Rice, just having the space which was formerly Calhoun’s finally occupied “is wonderful.”

“It has sat here empty for so long and you think of the past and all great memories,” Rice said. “It is awesome and for him to open this up and put this here it’s just great memories.”

While the permit awaits, Reed said in the meantime there’s still big thing s in store.

“You remember Jessie, she was Sissy’s friend in the movie? She is definitely going to be here,” Reed said.

May 8 will be ‘Urban Cowboy’ theme night, in honor of the 1980 film .

“We’re going to try and do a remake of the movie here,” Reed said. “We’re going to have the mechanical bull coming, we got the punching bag already here.”

Reed said he’s also looking to put in a drive-in theater on the property, but that’s not set quite yet.

“This was built for my son, my autistic son Jake,” Reed said. “It’s doing wonders right now and I’m glad I’m making everyone in this area happy and a place to go.”

