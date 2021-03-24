New Oklahoma virus cases decline, vaccinations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - Newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continued to decline Wednesday and the number of people receiving the virus vaccine was rising.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma dropped by 41.1% during the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, from 633 new cases per day on March 8 to 372.7 on March 22.

The federal Centers for Disease Control reported more than 1.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

There were a total of 436,135 virus cases reported statewide since the pandemic began, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The CDC reported 7,727 deaths, based on death certificates, the health department said.

The health department reported a total of 240 people hospitalized with the virus.

