Police catch former Durant dentist selling marijuana on black market

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former Durant dentist who worked for the Choctaw Nation was charged this week for trafficking illegal marijuana. His involvement in the medical marijuana industry and how police caught him.

A dentist once known well in Durant has recently been charged with illegal drug trafficking. Police say he left dentistry for the medical marijuana industry.

Durant police say 52-year-old Charlie William Bachmann was charged for selling medical marijuana on the black market to an out-of-state drug trafficking organization.

Bachmann formerly owned his own dental practice before becoming head of the dentistry program for the Choctaw Nation. Choctaw Nation representatives say he left in 2019.

“He does have a license to I think grow marijuana but obviously not sell. They received information that he was selling. Conducted surveillance and actually caught him selling marijuana,” said Drew Hale with Durant Police.

Durant police had been investigating illegal drug activity at a business in a plaza on Westside drive, owned by Bachmann.

“There were several other people arrested in conjunction with this. I believe they were the ones actually buying the marijuana. They come of course from out of state to buy it,” said Hale.

Eric Goodrich and Gilbert Loredo Jr of Houston and Brian Rios of Cypress, Texas were also arrested.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says license holders lose their license with a felony drug conviction. They say Bachmann held 50% ownership of S and B Cannabis LLC in Durant, a licensed business to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana.

He resigned his ownership February 16th, days after the arrest.

“With trafficking you know of course it depends on the amount and things like that. By statute I believe it’s 4 years in prison up to life and possibly a monetary fine,” said Hale.

The three other men were booked in the Bryan County jail for trafficking in illegal drugs with bonds set at $250,000 each. Bachmann was released on a $10,000 bond.

