Advertisement

Rain ends Thursday, Sunny skies for the Weekend!

Next chance of rain is Monday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fast-moving upper low clears Texoma by mid-day Thursday, ending the rain event and offering hope for perhaps a few hours of afternoon sun.

Friday and Saturday look fantastic in the sunshine department, but it will be rather windy Friday. Temperatures climb to near 80 by Saturday before slightly cooler air filters in for Sun-Mon.

Rainy skies on Monday will make for a rather cool day with highs in the 60s.

Here’s the seven day:

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 60% Storms, mainly morning

Friday: Sunny, windy

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

A body was recovered at Eisenhower Yacht Club on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina
Pastor Dave Evans
Ada pastor murdered
Charlie William Bachmann faces a felony charge for trafficking in illegal drugs
Former Durant dentist charged with distributing over 25 pounds of marijuana
Storybook Ranch attraction moving to Grayson county. What owners are fundraising to relocate.
Old western town at Storybook Ranch moving to Grayson county
Members of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church are heartbroken and shocked after their pastor,...
Ada church mourns pastor’s murder as killer remains at large

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast