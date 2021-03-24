Rain ends Thursday, Sunny skies for the Weekend!
Next chance of rain is Monday
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A fast-moving upper low clears Texoma by mid-day Thursday, ending the rain event and offering hope for perhaps a few hours of afternoon sun.
Friday and Saturday look fantastic in the sunshine department, but it will be rather windy Friday. Temperatures climb to near 80 by Saturday before slightly cooler air filters in for Sun-Mon.
Rainy skies on Monday will make for a rather cool day with highs in the 60s.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: 60% Storms, mainly morning
Friday: Sunny, windy
Saturday: Sunny skies
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Monday: 50% Showers/storms
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
Wednesday: 40% Showers/storms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority