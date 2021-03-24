Rain ends Thursday, Sunny skies for the Weekend!

A fast-moving upper low clears Texoma by mid-day Thursday, ending the rain event and offering hope for perhaps a few hours of afternoon sun.

Friday and Saturday look fantastic in the sunshine department, but it will be rather windy Friday. Temperatures climb to near 80 by Saturday before slightly cooler air filters in for Sun-Mon.

Rainy skies on Monday will make for a rather cool day with highs in the 60s.

Here’s the seven day:

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 60% Storms, mainly morning

Friday: Sunny, windy

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 40% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority