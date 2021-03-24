Texans are running out of time to renew their expired driver’s license or ID

Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Gregg Abbott granted a waiver on expired driver’s licenses and IDs last year during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This measure allowed Texas drivers to use an expired license or ID, but that grace period is about to end.

The waiver is set to be lifted on April 14th and the DPS is urging drivers to make an appointment for renewal by calling their local DMV or by going online to https://www.dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.