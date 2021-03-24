TXDOT launches new campaign for pedestrian and driver safety

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation created a new campaign called “Tired Faces” aimed at making drivers and pedestrians more aware of each other on the roads.

“They are simple rules with hope that people will keep these reminders and work together so we can all help each other arrive alive,” Public Information Officer for Texas Department of Transportation Paris District Tim McAlavy said.

McAlavy hopes that with these new campaigns will reduce fatalities on the roads.

Some items listed on the campaign are for drivers: when turning, yield the right of way for pedestrians, stop for pedestrians at crosswalks, and be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.

Tips for pedestrians: use the sidewalk, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, and obey all traffic and crosswalks signals.

“Well we hope to reduce fatalities on our roadways to the point that we can one day say hey there was zero fatalities on our roads today and of course we want to boosts regular everyday safe driving and safe pedestrian behavior,” McAlavy said.

McAlavy said since 2015 there has been around a 23% increase in pedestrian fatalities in Texas.

Police confirm since 2019 there have been six pedestrian deaths hit from drivers in Sherman.

John Palmer and his wife Katie were hit by a truck in April of last year, he survived, his wife did not.

“Anytime that you can promote safety it’s a great thing, anytime that safety is discussed and put out in the forefront, I think it is very important,” Palmer said.

Palmer wants more to be done within the campaign than just simple suggestions.

“When you bring awareness to safety there also has to be accountability,” Palmer said.

In 2019 in Paris, Texas ,TXDOT says there were 48 pedestrian crashes, 14 of them resulted in a pedestrian death.

You can find the campaign ‘tired faces’ all over billboards, tv’s, radio, and social media posts.

