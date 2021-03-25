Advertisement

Ardmore “Easter Eggstravaganza” will feature lots of games, prizes

Last year the coronavirus pandemic caused Ardmore’s Parks and Recreation department to cancel the “Easter Eggstravaganza”, but this year the event is back.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last year the coronavirus pandemic caused Ardmore’s Parks and Recreation department to cancel the “Easter Eggstravaganza”, but this year the event is back.

The event starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the North Softball Complex at Ardmore Regional Park.

Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said to keep families safe in the pandemic, the Eggstravaganza won’t have bounce houses, but instead more games.

“We’ll have kind of like a little midway thing going with games and we’ll have the concession stand, the Easter bunny will be there for you to take pictures with,” Stewart said.

And many of the games are Easter themed- pick up ducks, bunny toss, and ring the egg.

“Right as the sun goes down we’ll do our first age group which is 3 to 4. They will hunt first so we encourage you to bring a flashlight and an Easter basket to hunt eggs in,” Stewart said.

Afterwards, older ages will get their turns.

The kids who find eggs with a slip of paper inside, get a larger prize like a bicycle. Each age group will be given three eggs with paper slips.

Next Wednesday the Easter Egg Dog Hunt and costume contest starts at 6 p.m. at the Ardmore Dog Park.

Stewart said competition is fierce.

“We’ve had some really good dressed dogs in the past,” Stewart said. “One was a duck, one was dressed up as the cutest little Easter bunny. It had ears on and a little suit.”

