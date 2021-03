CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - A grass fire in Caney burned about three acres of land on Tuesday.

Caney firefighters responded to the blaze and were able to extinguish the flames in less than an hour with only a six man crew.

The fire was mainly put out by hand since the ground was too wet to drive on.

No one was injured.

