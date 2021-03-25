Advertisement

Grayson County fugitive found in IL, brought back to Texas

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A North Texas fugitive wanted for over a dozen child-sex crimes, has been brought back to Grayson County after investigators tracked him down halfway across the Country.

”There were eleven counts of child pornography, and five or six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. These are obviously very serious offenses,” said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith.

There are 17 counts total, with every one involving children under the age of 14. It’s what investigator Don Tran used as his motive to track down 60-year-old Charles Zoph.

“I think the severity of it, warranted immediate response,” Tran said. “So I was very happy to get our task force together, to get the U.S. Marshals together, to start looking for this guy prior to the indictments.”

Zoph is originally from Collinsville, TX but investigators found him states away, in Illinois.

“(We) Got a location on Mr. Zoph, that referral was sent to the Great Lakes regional task force in Illinois,” said Smith.

“I was able to locate him in Mt. Vernon Illinois, in a secluded 30 acre property, living with a family member,” Tran said.

Zoph had been hiding, but District Attorney Brett Smith says it’s time for his crimes to be brought to justice.

“It’s nice to see all the wheels turning in sync, and working the way they should. It allows us to bring this fugitive to justice very quickly,” Smith said.

He was brought back to the Grayson County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m glad he was taken off the streets and someone was held accountable for these crimes,” Tran said.

Zoph is currently being held on over $700,000 in bonds.

