Grayson County jail reinstates in-person visitations
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For the first time in a year, the Grayson County jail will allow in-person visitations with inmates.
The jail will begin allowing visitations April 1st on Tuesdays through Saturdays with each visit lasting thirty minutes.
Women will be allowed to visit from 8 to 9 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. while men can visit from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.
Jailers encourage guests to wear masks and all visitation will be on a first-come first-serve basis.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.