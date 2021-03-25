Advertisement

Grayson County jail reinstates in-person visitations

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For the first time in a year, the Grayson County jail will allow in-person visitations with inmates.

The jail will begin allowing visitations April 1st on Tuesdays through Saturdays with each visit lasting thirty minutes.

Women will be allowed to visit from 8 to 9 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. while men can visit from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.

Jailers encourage guests to wear masks and all visitation will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

