McKinney man reportedly drowns at Rednecks with Paychecks swimming hole

SAINT JO, Texas (TNN) - A 23-year-old McKinney man reportedly drowned at Rednecks with Paychecks after his truck went into a swimming hole, according to The Bowie News.

The report said the drowning happened on March 19 around 3:27 a.m. on the Rednecks with Paychecks property outside Saint Jo. The victim was identified as Ian Miller.

Miller was reportedly driving through a mud pit when he crossed over an embankment and drove into the swimming hole. His vehicle then sunk into the water.

Several people tried to jump in and help Miller but they were unable to.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.