Man who nearly killed an Oklahoma woman set free following state court ruling

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man who shot a woman twice, nearly killing her was freed from federal prison Thursday.

Russell Neasbitt, a native Choctaw, shot Malina Villicana, a native Cherokee and Apache, once through the back of her neck, taking off part of her skull and again through her shoulders back in 2012.

Malina Villicana got the call at 11:30 Thursday morning from the Marshall County District Attorney’s office and “instant panic” came on.

“Now I’m standing here in fear right now wondering ‘is he going to come and get me? what am I going to do?’,” Villicana said. “I’m scared I’m going to turn around and he’s going to be there. My civil rights have been violated.”

Neasbitt’s 18 year sentence was commuted after serving less than half of his time because an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling said the state had no jurisdiction to prosecute him because of his native Choctaw origin and because he shot Villicana on tribal land.

“What am I supposed to do? I don’t have money for an attorney, all I get to do is just sit here terrified,” Villicana said. “If it wasn’t because of their negligence I wouldn’t be going through this right now and he’d still be locked up, plain and simple.”

District Attorney Craig Ladd brought the original charges against Neasbitt in 2012. He said federal prosecutors had five years to take on Neasbitt’s case, but now they can’t since more than five years has passed since Neasbitt committed his offense.

“He just gets to walk out the door scott free with no felony conviction,” Ladd said.

The Supreme Court ruling in the ‘McGirt v. Oklahoma’ case dictated that much of the eastern half of Oklahoma is a reservation, ultimately undoing current prosecutions and prior convictions involving Native American perpetrators or victims.

“State prosecutors never had jurisdiction over those cases,” Ladd said. “I’ve got a whole list in my office of people in this district who were sent away by juries more than five years ago who were sent away for violent offenses: manslaughter, shooting people in the head like Russell Neasbitt, raping women and they’ll be cut loose.”

Ladd said major crimes like “robbery, rape, murder and shooting with intent to kill” will likely be picked up by federal prosecutors and it will be up to tribal prosecutors to take on cases for lesser offenses.

For Villicana, she’s living in fear, and even a simple trip to the store feel life threatening.

“Many more are going to go free too and I feel so sorry for all you victims that are terrified like I am because nobody does nothing, nobody’s doing nothing,” Villicana said. “It’s torture.”

Ladd siad victims of crimes impacted by these court decisions that happened in District 20 in Oklahoma will be notified if their offender walks free.

Russell Neasbitt’s information has already been removed from the Oklahoma offender database.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.