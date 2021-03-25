Advertisement

Marshall County woman arrested for shooting her boyfriend near Kingston on Sunday

50-year-old Paula Clark is arrested for shooting her boyfriend, Keith Johnson Sunday evening.
50-year-old Paula Clark is arrested for shooting her boyfriend, Keith Johnson Sunday evening.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said 50-year-old Paula Clark is arrested for shooting her boyfriend, Keith Johnson Sunday evening.

Sheriff Yow said Clark called 911 and it led the sheriff’s to her home around 6:30 p.m. on Blue Jay and Texoma hills road in Marshall County.

Clark shot Johnson in the stomach and resulted in Johnson to be flown to a Texas hospital. Yow said Johnson is expected to be OK.

Clark was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

