Pontotoc County mother charged with child neglect

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Court documents show 32-year-old Lindsey Tailor allegedly tested positive for four different kinds of drugs including meth in October, within days of giving birth to her daughter.

Tailor’s daughter was born at OU Children’s Hospital at 25-weeks-old and weighed one pound and 12 ounces.

The baby also tested positive for drugs and had to be in the hospital for up to four months.

A spokesperson with OU Children’s said the baby has been discharged.

Tailor is out of the Pontotoc County Justice Center.

