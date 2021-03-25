Sex offender arrested for rape

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A sex offender was arrested this morning, for rape allegations from just one week ago in Sherman.

Police arrested 40-year-old Chazdon Anderson at Florestone LLC in Denison where he worked.

They say Anderson is accused of raping someone last Wednesday, at the Lone Star Inn on Texoma Pkwy.

Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department says re-offense cases including sexual assault will not be tolerated.

”Anytime we have a repeat offender, especially with sex offenses, it’s very important that they are put Jail and go through the system and hopefully justice will be served,” Sgt. Mullen said.

Anderson is a registered sex offender, and did 7 years in the Grayson County jail for raping a child in 2003.

