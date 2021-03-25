SOSU offering COVID-19 vaccines to all students, faculty, staff Wednesday

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - On Wednesday, Southeastern Oklahoma State University will provide 500 COVID-19 vaccines to faculty, staff and students on campus.

“I think there could be a possibility that we could extend that beyond the 500 for next week. We’ll just look at it on a daily basis,” said University president, Dr. Thomas Newsom.

Newsom says they’re making the process as quick and easy as possible.

“So we have a link to a website where our students can go in and reserve a spot,” said Newsom.

Newsom says COVID protocols will remain in place for the time being.

“I had many classes that I loved being in person and so being put online kind of didn’t mess it up but it definitely kind of threw off the vibe for being a student,” said Ballard.

Ballard and SOSU junior, James Quarles say it’s challenging to be a student in the pandemic.

“The fact that we can just walk in and get it and then go on with our lives is great,” said Quarles.

But look forward to the event at the Glen D. Johnson Student Union from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“At first I wasn’t, but I kind of thought about my family, and I like going home to see my grandma and to be able to protect her I’m gonna go ahead and get it,” said Ballard.

“To me they’re providing the resources, the education that our students need, and the opportunity right here,” said SOSU junior, Anna Antuono.

As student body president, Antuono says she’s seen the desire for a vaccine event among her peers.

“I think we’re gonna have a pretty big turn out with the students, they all seem very excited and eager to get the vaccine so I can’t wait until Wednesday,” Antuono.

“I’ll be there, I’ll be there Wednesday,” said Quarles.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.