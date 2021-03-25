Advertisement

Southeastern to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations

Southeastern Oklahoma State University Student Union
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University will begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all SOSU faculty, staff and students.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union.

Those receiving the vaccine should bring their SOSU ID card and driver’s license to the event. SOSU is asking that all individuals under 18 be accompanied by an adult.

