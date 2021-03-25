Texans could legally buy medical marijuana in Oklahoma

Oklahoma (KXII) - Oklahoma House Bill 2022′s passage in the state Senate would make the state’s medicinal cannabis program available to residents from all 50 states.

Under the current program, only people with medical marijuana licenses from other states are allowed to purchase from Oklahoma dispensaries.

The bill also extends the length of time a medical weed license is valid from 30 days to two years for nonresidents of Oklahoma.

The bill passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives in February.

