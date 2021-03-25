Advertisement

Woman attacks husband with kitchen knife

Amy Reaves is accused of throwing a kitchen knife at her husband following an argument.
Amy Reaves is accused of throwing a kitchen knife at her husband following an argument.(lamar county jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Lamar County woman has been accused of attacking her husband with a kitchen knife.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a Paris residence where they learned that Amy Reaves threw a knife at her husband following an argument between the couple.

Reaves was booked into the county jail Thursday. No further details have been given at this time.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered at Eisenhower Yacht Club on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina
Charlie William Bachmann faces a felony charge for trafficking in illegal drugs
Former Durant dentist charged with distributing over 25 pounds of marijuana
A Bryan County man has been brought back to Durant, after he fled town to Florida on child rape...
Durant doctor helps deputies arrest man in Florida
Charlie Bachmann's involvement in the medical marijuana industry and how police caught him.
Police catch former Durant dentist selling marijuana on black market
Paula Clark
Names released in Kingston shooting

Latest News

Court documents show 32-year-old Lindsey Tailor allegedly tested positive for four different...
Pontotoc County mother charged with child neglect
Man who nearly killed an Oklahoma woman set free following state court ruling.
Man who nearly killed an Oklahoma woman set free following state court ruling
Grayson County jail to resume visitation
Grayson County jail reinstates in-person visitations
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing