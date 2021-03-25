Woman attacks husband with kitchen knife

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Lamar County woman has been accused of attacking her husband with a kitchen knife.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a Paris residence where they learned that Amy Reaves threw a knife at her husband following an argument between the couple.

Reaves was booked into the county jail Thursday. No further details have been given at this time.

