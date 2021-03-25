Years long investigation leads to drug bust, multiple arrests

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A two year investigation conducted by multiple Texoma law enforcement departments has led to multiple arrests, a seizure of a “large” amount of methamphetamine and a confiscation of nearly 70 firearms.

This morning the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office along with several other departments arrested 13 people. The arrests were made across Johnston and Marshall County as well as Ardmore, Durant and Madill.

Authorities say more arrests will come from this investigation.

