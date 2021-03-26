400+ charged with COVID relief theft

Advertisement

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Hundreds of people are facing charges for crimes related to theft from federal COVID relief programs, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Prosecutors have accused 474 people of breaking the law after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars taken from relief programs using fraud.

Also charged are 120 people who prosecutors say targeted the paycheck protection program.

Another 140 people have been accused of unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.

Justice officials are bracing for another wave in attempted fraud cases with the rollout of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

