Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Two people, including the wife of the Ada pastor found shot dead in his home earlier this week, have been arrested in his murder.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, was taken into custody after confessing her role in her husband’s murder at the Ada Police Department Thursday morning.

Evans is the wife of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church Pastor David Charles Evans. The 50-year-old was found murdered in his home Monday morning.

Her suspected accomplice, Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, was arrested Thursday night. Law enforcement was able to locate him at a residence on South Harrah Road in Newalla in Cleveland County. Just after 11 p.m., Square was taken into custody without incident.

State agents began investigating Monday when the Ada Police Department requested OSBI assistance with a homicide. Just after 1 a.m., Kristie Evans placed a 9-1-1 call stating an intruder had entered her home on Northcrest Drive and shot her husband. When officers arrived at the residence, they found 50-year-old Pastor David Evans with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. The Ada Police Department requested a full investigation by the OSBI.

“Based on evidence collected and interviews conducted, Kristie and Square were identified as suspects in David’s murder,” the OSBI said in a news release Friday.

Kristie Evans is being held in the Pontotoc County Jail and Square is in the Cleveland County Jail.

The OSBI has not released any information on how the two knew each other.

