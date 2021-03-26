Cat “hitchhikes” on local family’s spring break trip

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A local cat “hitchhiked” from Bryan county all the way to the Arbuckle mountains last week. A Colbert family shared their experience and what they learned.

Deborah Cummins and her family went to the Arbuckle mountains last week for spring break. As they left home in Colbert, they stopped at the Colbert Coffee Shop and Café for breakfast. That’s when they figure they picked up a stowaway.

“We were sitting in line, finally made it up to the gate and a guy comes beating on the window, said there was a cat hanging out underneath my car. So we get out and look and sure enough there was,” said Deborah.

It took 4 people to get the cat out from under their car.

“Super sweet cat. It sat with me for just a minute and attached itself to her the rest of the day,” said Deborah.

6-year-old Alaina says she helped keep Luna the cat safe during their trip.

“I laid with the cat and I pet some of the animals,” said Alaina.

“They kind of rode around together and she showed it the animals throughout the Arbuckles. And I cried. And you cried. But I did the right thing and gave it back. You did,” said Alaina and Deborah in an exchange.

The cat had a collar with a name and number. She had been missing from her Bokchito home for 3 days when she hitchhiked with the Cummins.

“We just took it around with us the whole day and then that night around 9:00 we were able to get it back home to its owners,” said Deborah.

“They were so happy and they talked to us and we felt so happy,” said Alaina.

Deborah says now they regularly check under their vehicle for hop-ons.

“It was a good experience for the kids. They learned about returning an animal even if you want it. If it’s not yours you return it,” said Deborah.

“I wanted to keep her but I knew the right thing was to bring her back home,” said Alaina.

