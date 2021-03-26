Fishing tournament kicks off on Lake Texoma

(KXII) - Around 100 anglers were out on Lake Texoma since early Thursday morning to kick off the three-day A.R.E Southwestern Division fishing tournament.

This is the second event of the 2021 season and runs March 25-27.

Anglers were out weighing their catches made from early Thursday morning, some brought in between two and four fish at a time.

The top ten amateur anglers with the biggest catches between Thursday and Friday will then be paired up with the top ten pros and go out Saturday.

They are able to catch fish on any part of the lake that’s not restricted.

Tournaments like these give the amateur anglers a chance to watch and learn tactics and techniques from the pros they’re paired with.

Most of the pro fishermen were out on Lake Texoma all week practicing for the tournament and scouting out hot spots for catching bass, striper and other fish while sharing tips and tricks with the more amateur fishermen.

“This is the time of year that the fish start moving shallow, but since the winter storm they are kind of stagnant,” said Larry Puckett, from Phoenix Boat Company. “Today it was particularly hard with the wind blowing pretty tough all day. That makes fishing tougher but people are still catching.”

Puckett said since the fish spawn this time of year the hot spots are generally in the shallow banks and cove areas on the lake. He says those give you the best chance of hooking a fish that will net the top prize of $65 thousand.

If the top prize winner is a Phoenix Boat owner they’ll also net an extra $35 thousand.

