Hustle and Heart, Gemma’s Story

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - News 12 is working with the Grayson Crisis Center to prevent violence by changing the way women see themselves.

We’re highlighting one woman a month who redefines success, by achieving HER goals in HER way.

For March, a small business owner, mother and wife who kept her family afloat during an unparalleled era of human history, with her hustle and her heart.

Most days, salon owner and mother of three, Gemma, is up before the sun.

“I start early,” said Gemma. “So you just have to get up and most days I tuck and roll out of bed and then I just keep going.”

While thousands of businesses were shuttered last year due to pandemic strains, even a shutdown didn’t stop her.

She opened Healing Hands salon in May of 2020.

“People were patient with me when my husband was in the hospital and when I was moving shops and, you know, we both had COVID,” she said.

Not to say going into business in unprecedented times didn’t come with it’s own set of challenges.

“I was almost back on my feet when snowmaggedon hit,” she said. “I think this year’s actually been a little bit rougher than last year.”

But she pushes through and says she’s learned a lot.

“Every day you just have to adapt,” Gemma said. “What worked yesterday may not work today and just try to go from there.”

For a time when human interaction was slim to none, Gemma showed up.

“I’m here. Yeah, your hair will look good but sometimes it’s the friendships more than anything that keep you going,” said said.

She says she’s built a community around her of strong women but her success lies in her independence.

And because of that, so did her customers.

“If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it correctly,” she said. “You can’t always count on others to do that for you.”

She’s measuring her achievement in nights that food is on the table and days spent making memories with her kids and husband.

“Do what you feel empowered to do, not just what you think that you should be doing because you can do it all and there’s plenty of women that do all it every single month,” Gemma said.

Gemma says the biggest lesson she’s learned as a pandemic business owner, a mother, a woman is that there is power and connection in vulnerability.

It’s a lesson she hopes her daughter sees in her.

“She’s ten and so when she thinks that the only way she’s pretty is with a filter, then, you know, there’s something wrong with that,” said Gemma.

Her greatest success will be the generations after her that follow in her footsteps of strength and resilience.

“I feel like I’m just a normal person with three kids and it is what it is but I do what I have to do to pay the bills and you know, try to make my family proud,” she said.

