Major retailers will be shutting their doors on Easter

Several major retailers to close on Easter Sunday(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some major outlets that were deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their ability to deliver essential supplies have made the decision to close for Easter Sunday.

Major outlets including Aldi, Best Buy, Costco, Lowe’s and Target have recognized the need to give their employees Sunday, April 4th off after working through a busy year.

