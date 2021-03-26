Advertisement

Man arrested for home burglary in Denison

28-year-old Nathan Wayne Markiewicz forced his way into a home carrying a rifle.
28-year-old Nathan Wayne Markiewicz forced his way into a home carrying a rifle.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested last night after breaking into a Denison home.

Denison police were called to the 1400 block of South Houston Ave after 28-year-old Nathan Wayne Markiewicz forced his way into a home carrying a rifle.

Markiewicz said he was looking for someone, and fired a single shot inside the house.

Police say no one was injured.

Markiewicz was charged with burglary of a habitation, tampering with evidence, deadly conduct and terroristic threat.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Years long investigation leads to major drug bust
Years long investigation leads to drug bust, multiple arrests
A body was recovered at Eisenhower Yacht Club on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina
A Bryan County man has been brought back to Durant, after he fled town to Florida on child rape...
Durant doctor helps deputies arrest man in Florida
Amy Reaves is accused of throwing a kitchen knife at her husband following an argument.
Woman attacks husband with kitchen knife
McKinney man reportedly drowns at Rednecks with Paychecks swimming hole

Latest News

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
Some Oklahoma lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would allow people who don’t live in the...
Texans could get medical marijuana license in Oklahoma with proposed bill
The cat hid under the Colbert family's car all the way to the Arbuckle mountains.
Cat “hitchhikes” on local family’s spring break trip
Kelsey Paige Frazier was arrested in October 2020.
Judge gives Tyler woman 8 years for abandoning baby in apartment