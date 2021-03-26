Man arrested for home burglary in Denison
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested last night after breaking into a Denison home.
Denison police were called to the 1400 block of South Houston Ave after 28-year-old Nathan Wayne Markiewicz forced his way into a home carrying a rifle.
Markiewicz said he was looking for someone, and fired a single shot inside the house.
Police say no one was injured.
Markiewicz was charged with burglary of a habitation, tampering with evidence, deadly conduct and terroristic threat.
