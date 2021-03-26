Man arrested for home burglary in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested last night after breaking into a Denison home.

Denison police were called to the 1400 block of South Houston Ave after 28-year-old Nathan Wayne Markiewicz forced his way into a home carrying a rifle.

Markiewicz said he was looking for someone, and fired a single shot inside the house.

Police say no one was injured.

Markiewicz was charged with burglary of a habitation, tampering with evidence, deadly conduct and terroristic threat.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.