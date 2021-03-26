Advertisement

Oklahoma average of new virus cases decline, daily count up

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by 467 on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, although the rolling average of new cases during the past two weeks has declined.

There were a reported total of 436,971 cases since the pandemic began, according to the health department, and 7,782 deaths based on death certificates collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control, 14 more than Thursday.

The rolling average of new cases in the state has fallen by 267.7 during the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows the daily number of new cases dropped from 614.7 per day on March 10 to 347 on Wednesday, a decrease of 43.6%.

The rolling average of deaths in the state has fallen from 23.9 per day to 8.9 during the same time period, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

