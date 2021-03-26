Advertisement

Paris police are seeking public aid in identifying possible suspects in property theft

Published: Mar. 26, 2021
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department are searching for two women suspected of committing property theft.

Officers say the women were seen together during the time of the theft and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of either woman, contact Paris police at (903) 784-6688.

