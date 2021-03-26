Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered at Eisenhower Yacht Club on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina
A Bryan County man has been brought back to Durant, after he fled town to Florida on child rape...
Durant doctor helps deputies arrest man in Florida
Charlie William Bachmann faces a felony charge for trafficking in illegal drugs
Former Durant dentist charged with distributing over 25 pounds of marijuana
Charlie Bachmann's involvement in the medical marijuana industry and how police caught him.
Police catch former Durant dentist selling marijuana on black market
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has approved the phased opening of DPS and driver's licenses offices...
Texans are running out of time to renew their expired driver’s license or ID

Latest News

On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in...
Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’
Fishing tournament kicks off on Lake Texoma.
Fishing tournament kicks off on Lake Texoma
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5