Sherman Community Players theatrics director announces retirement

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After 32 years being the theatrics director with the Sherman Community Players, Webster Crocker, announces he will be retiring at the end of July.

Due to COVID-19, the board at the Sherman Community Players started having a different direction for the production having Crocker think it was best to finally retire from the show.

Sherman Community Players has been in the community for almost 100 years letting the community have an outlet and to be involved with their creativity.

Crocker said he is thankful he has been able to grow his dreams within the community and is thankful to have met the people that he has within the community.

“I think the family environment, the warmth, the encouragement, is what I will remember as I think fondly back on the thirty two years that I’ve been with the Sherman Community Players,” Crocker said.

After retirement in July, Crocker is thinking about becoming a teacher for the public school district or starting a new community play center elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.