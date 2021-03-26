Advertisement

Texans could get medical marijuana license in Oklahoma with proposed bill

By Meredith McCown
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Some Oklahoma lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would allow people who don’t live in the state to get a medical marijuana license.

It would only be valid in Oklahoma and would have to be signed by an Oklahoma doctor.

This bill applies to any state. But for Texoma, Texans would be able to go right across the border to Oklahoma to obtain a medical marijuana card, if approved.

But since it’s illegal in Texas, they’d have to use the medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

“I’m all about freedom so it’s nice that more people will have that option,” said Dustin Belvin, co-owner of The Remedy in Durant.

House Bill 2022 would allow residents of other states to get a medical marijuana license in Oklahoma and legally purchase it in the state.

Belvin said he’s excited for the bill with the potential of more customers.

“I kind of view it as kind of a medical vacation. You know, people go and get treatment for cancer, they have to go and stay at the hospital or stay at a hotel for a couple days while they’re getting treatment. Same concept in my eyes,” Belvin said.

Oklahoma State Representative for District 19 JJ Humphrey said this would be a major boost to businesses on the border.

“It’s going to affect Bryan County in a huge, huge way. It’s going to affect Choctaw County in a huge, huge way,” Humphrey said.

He said before medical marijuana became legal in Oklahoma, many residents would go to other states like Colorado for medical needs.

“And they couldn’t get a card or they couldn’t get it legally and so they had to break the law to get medical help on this,” Humphrey said.

This bill would allow people 18 years old or older to apply for a license, but it says, “a qualifying medical condition is not required.”

Even if a Texan purchases a product and takes it back, up to two ounces is a misdemeanor, and double that, a felony.

“That’s a big deal like that’s like life-altering consequences potentially. And literally you take three steps to the other direction, you’re on the other side of that line, and all of a sudden you’re getting medicine,” Belvin said.

A non-resident medical marijuana license would cost $200 and be valid for two years.

The Oklahoma House has passed the bill and it was referred to the Oklahoma Senate’s Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee last Monday.

It would need Senate approval and Governor Kevin Stitt’s signature to become law.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Years long investigation leads to major drug bust
Years long investigation leads to drug bust, multiple arrests
A body was recovered at Eisenhower Yacht Club on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina
A Bryan County man has been brought back to Durant, after he fled town to Florida on child rape...
Durant doctor helps deputies arrest man in Florida
Amy Reaves is accused of throwing a kitchen knife at her husband following an argument.
Woman attacks husband with kitchen knife
McKinney man reportedly drowns at Rednecks with Paychecks swimming hole

Latest News

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
The cat hid under the Colbert family's car all the way to the Arbuckle mountains.
Cat “hitchhikes” on local family’s spring break trip
28-year-old Nathan Wayne Markiewicz forced his way into a home carrying a rifle.
Man arrested for home burglary in Denison
Kelsey Paige Frazier was arrested in October 2020.
Judge gives Tyler woman 8 years for abandoning baby in apartment