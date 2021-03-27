A+ Athlete: Trenity Miller, Byng

BYNG, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Trenity Miller of Byng High School. Trenity is a staple of the athletic program for the Lady Pirates.

On the softball field, she has been named the district player of the year, and all state. On the basketball court, she is a 3-year starter for the Lady Pirates, playing a big role in their success. On the Tennis court, she is a two-time state runner up in doubles. Competing is nothing new to this A+ Athlete.

“My favorite part about it is the relationships that I get to build,” said A+ Athlete Trenity Miller. “But I’ve been in competition since I can remember. Even just my family playing ping pong, or cards. That’s my favorite thing. So no matter if I’m in the box, or in the field, I just want to compete so that I can do the best that I can.”

“She is one that plays the game with a chip on her shoulder,” said Byng softball coach Markus Carr. “I think playing motivated comes easy to her. That’s what’s going to separate her at the next level from other players.”

Trenity not only knocks it out of the park with a bat in her hand, but with pen and paper also. She is number one in her class with a 4.0 G.P.A., a national merit scholar qualifier, and she score a 31 on her ACT. But she’s not stopping there.

“I’ve always liked school, just for the fact of challenging myself,” said Miller. “I think because I only have a short time left, I don’t want to waste it. I want to expand on the opportunity I’ve been given. And grow my grades more than they are.”

“It’s like, ‘Man this is a girl that really gets it.’ She wants to excel. You love her, and you want her in your class,” said Byng Randi Colbert. “She pushes other students, and yourself too. She makes you want to be better.”

Trenity is also a member of National Honor Society, a class officer, and F.F.A. officer, and she volunteers around the area.

