Advertisement

Coffee bean supplies are dropping in US

It could mean higher prices
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made...
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made moving anything around the globe more difficult.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coffee bean stockpiles have sunk to a six-year low in the United States and that could soon hit java drinkers right in the cup.

The deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that’s made moving anything around the globe more difficult.

Brazil had a record crop this year when it comes to coffee beans, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting them from South America to the United States has become extremely difficult.

Even if the shipping container situation gets resolved, multiple analysts say they’re anticipating a global supply deficit which could lead to coffee chains increasing prices.

The coffee situation was already tight in the United States.

Bloomberg reports supplies of unroasted beans were down over 8% from a year ago in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
Years long investigation leads to major drug bust
Years long investigation leads to drug bust, multiple arrests
Video of 10-year-old Cody Jennings getting bullied on the school bus sparked interest in the...
Gainesville mother fed up over sons bullying
McKinney man reportedly drowns at Rednecks with Paychecks swimming hole
A sex offender was arrested this morning, for rape allegations from just one week ago in Sherman.
Sex offender arrested for rape

Latest News

The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar,...
Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
Myanmar violence
Howard Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national...
Miami, Louisville coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87