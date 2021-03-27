Advertisement

Community members stunned by wife and accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder

By Joe Valdez
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Dwayne Royston lived in the Norris Hills Neighborhood in Ada, four houses down from where pastor Dave Evens lived with his wife, 47-year-old Kristie Evans.

“Until the OSBI agent came and knocked on my door, I didn’t even know anything had happened,” said Royston.

Royston said he and his wife don’t see a lot of trouble where he lives, until Monday. He said his dogs heard a gunshot early Monday Morning.

“We don’t want to discourage her from doing her job, but she doesn’t hardly ever bark at night,” said Royston.

State agents began investigating Monday when the Ada Police Department requested OSBI assistance with a homicide. Just after 1 a.m., Kristie Evans placed a 9-1-1 call stating an intruder had entered her home on Northcrest Drive and shot her husband. When officers arrived at the residence, they found 50-year-old Pastor David Evans with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. The Ada Police Department requested a full investigation by the OSBI.

When the news came Friday morning, Kristie Evans and her suspected 26-year-old accomplice Kahili Square had been charged with Dave’s murder, it came as a shock to everyone.

“That’s even crazier making a commitment to someone and then they have something to do with you passing away. It’s sickening,” said Chandler Anthony, and East Central University student.

Anthony plans to continue to pray for Pastor Evans and his church.

“You gotta pray about it. God always comes through and he’s always there for us,” said Anthony.

