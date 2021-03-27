Gainesville mother fed up over sons bullying

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Izzy Jennings has gone to the Gainesville school board for the past two years seeking help for her 10-year-old sons bullying incidents but no no help has been given.

“That was my first interaction with the superintendent at that point and so I’m very well aware of him and he’s very well aware of me,” Jennings said.

Jennings posted a video of her fifth grade son getting choked by another student to her Facebook page Friday morning to get some help for her son .

“It’s extremely overwhelming, it’s disheartening to see so many people who unfortunately whose children are suffering with the same situation,” Jennings said.

Jennings said her son hasn’t seen any relief from the constant bullying since they got to Gainesville, two years ago.

She said her son has gotten to the point where he has mentioned having suicidal thoughts.

“Thank God he hasn’t you know but him even saying the words, saying I don’t want to live anymore a lot of people think it’s not possible but its very much possible,” Jennings said.

Director of Nursing at Carrus Health, Rochello Govindasamy, said Jennings’ fears for her son are valid.

“In USA it is the leading cause of death between the ages 10 to 24 and it’s the tenth leading cause of death worldwide,” Govindasamy said.

Cody Jennings said he is upset that the school board makes him feel like he’s to blame but he isn’t giving up.

“It’s either you stay there and lay on a bed of nails or you can get up and walk,” Cody Jennings said.

Gainesville ISD posted on their Facebook page that they are investigating the incident and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

If you or a loved one feels like they are a victim of bullying please seek professional counseling.

