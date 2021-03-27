Man in jail after high speed chase across county lines in Oklahoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase across county lines.

Police say it started around midnight Friday on Highway 70 and Bounds Roads in Kingston.

Kingston Police Chief Chris Watson said Stormy Ellif, 53, didn’t pull over after he was caught speeding.

He said Ellif then took off going up to 100 miles per hour to South 69/75 in Caddo.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Scott Hampton said a trooper used tactical vehicle intervention to safely bump the car to end the chase.

Watson said alcohol and stolen property were found in his car, along with a suspended license.

Ellif was taken to the Bryan County Jail.

