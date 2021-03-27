Advertisement

Oklahoma judge resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

Oklahoma City judge resigns amid sexual assault allegations
Oklahoma City judge resigns amid sexual assault allegations(New's 9)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma County judge is resigning after three female attorneys came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Jari Askins, the chief administrative officer of the state’s court system, said Friday that Oklahoma County Judge Timothy Henderson notified her of his resignation on Friday.

Henderson has not been charged, but Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed he launched an investigation last week after three female attorneys came forward with “serious sexual assault allegations against the judge.”

A telephone message left Friday at Henderson’s office was not immediately returned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
Years long investigation leads to major drug bust
Years long investigation leads to drug bust, multiple arrests
Video of 10-year-old Cody Jennings getting bullied on the school bus sparked interest in the...
Gainesville mother fed up over sons bullying
McKinney man reportedly drowns at Rednecks with Paychecks swimming hole
A sex offender was arrested this morning, for rape allegations from just one week ago in Sherman.
Sex offender arrested for rape

Latest News

Police are still working to figure out where a shooting happened after a man walked into the...
Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought
Shots fired near Denison bar
Community members are stunned by the arrests connected to the murder of an Ada Pastor.
Community members stunned by wife and accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
Video of 10-year-old Cody Jennings getting bullied on the school bus sparked interest in the...
Gainesville mother fed up over sons bullying