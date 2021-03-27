Oklahoma judge resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma County judge is resigning after three female attorneys came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Jari Askins, the chief administrative officer of the state’s court system, said Friday that Oklahoma County Judge Timothy Henderson notified her of his resignation on Friday.

Henderson has not been charged, but Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed he launched an investigation last week after three female attorneys came forward with “serious sexual assault allegations against the judge.”

A telephone message left Friday at Henderson’s office was not immediately returned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)