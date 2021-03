DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Someone fired gunshots near a Denison bar early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Kiotee Club on Mirick Avenue around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they witnessed several people fighting outside.

Police said the suspects ran away as someone fired gunshots into the air.

No one was shot or arrested during the incident.

